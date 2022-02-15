How Ill. High Court Ruling May Further Evolve BIPA Landscape

By Aaron Charfoos, Adam Reich and John Michels (February 15, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- For the second time in three years,[1] the Illinois Supreme Court has addressed a critical question regarding one of the broadest biometric statutes in the country, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act,[2] and confirmed that the statute's stringency overrides potential pleading challenges.[3] On Feb. 3, the Illinois Supreme Court held in McDonald v. Symphony Bronzeville Park LLC[4] that the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act, or IWCA, does not preclude claims for statutory damages under BIPA. McDonald had been the impetus for numerous stays of BIPA cases against employers in both federal and state courts. In the wake of the Illinois Supreme Court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS