Sutter Hospitals Forced On Insurers, Antitrust Trial Jurors Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 14, 2022, 10:30 PM EST) -- A former Blue Shield executive testifying Monday in a $411 million antitrust suit against Sutter Health said that the California hospital chain didn't want insurers "cherry-picking" which hospitals they covered to lower costs, pushing them to contract for Sutter's entire system. On Monday, the third day of trial in the California federal class action case, health care executive Kristen Miranda took the stand as a witness for the insurance-buying plaintiffs. Miranda, a former Blue Shield senior vice president, is now at Aetna as its senior vice president of commercial and specialty markets. She was called to testify about an alleged contract demand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS