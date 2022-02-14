Hyatt Escapes Former Workers' COVID-19 Layoffs Suit

By Beverly Banks (February 14, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge handed Hyatt Corp. a win Monday against a class of employees alleging that the company violated state law by not treating layoffs as terminations, saying Hyatt doesn't have to pay out accrued vacation time because employment was not totally severed. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer granted Hyatt's summary judgment motion in a suit lodged by a class of employees accusing the hotel giant of unlawfully failing to pay overtime, compensate them for wages while they were on layoff and provide accurate wage statements. The class had argued that Hyatt's indefinite layoff of employees at the start...

