Endo Opioid Saga 'Like A John Grisham Movie,' Judge Says

By Jeff Overley (February 14, 2022, 8:59 PM EST) -- A Tennessee judge who found Endo Pharmaceuticals liable by default for opioid abuse in the state told Law360 on Monday that his extraordinary ruling stemmed from "the worst case of document hiding" he has ever encountered, likening the situation to the plot of a Hollywood legal thriller. In a Monday afternoon interview, Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young outlined the basis for his default judgment in favor of various Tennessee counties, which have alleged in a sweeping lawsuit that Endo "knowingly participates in the illegal drug market for opioids" through its past sales and marketing of prescription narcotics. The default was...

