Unitholders Allege Mariner East Pipelines Co. Flouted Safety

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 15, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- Energy Transfer LP and its board members violated Pennsylvania environmental and safety laws in the "rushed," profit-driven construction of the state-spanning Mariner East pipelines, company investors alleged in a lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court. In a 97-page complaint unsealed Monday, Inter-Marketing Group USA Inc. seeks an unspecified amount of damages for breach of good faith and fair dealing, aiding and abetting, and gross mismanagement related to 2017 construction and expansion of the pipelines, which carry highly explosive ethane, butane, and propane across 17 counties in Pennsylvania. "Defendants willfully and persistently failed to abide by their obligations and duties with regard...

