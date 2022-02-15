Jury Rejects Palin's NYT Libel Suit After Judge Does Same

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 15, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Tuesday rejected Sarah Palin's libel claims against The New York Times over a 2017 editorial, one day after a judge said he planned to dismiss the case. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin spoke briefly to reporters as she left a courthouse in New York on Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff had signaled Monday that he would dismiss Palin's libel lawsuit and enter judgment as a matter of law, finding no reasonable jury could return a verdict for her based on the evidence presented at trial. However, he allowed the jury to return...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS