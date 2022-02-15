Ex-Goldman Sachs Workers Win Class Cert. In 401(k) Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (February 15, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge granted class status to a suit accusing Goldman Sachs Group Inc. of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by mismanaging its employees' $7.5 billion 401(k) plan, allowing the case to go forward on behalf of tens of thousands of ex-workers. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in a sealed order filed Monday asked Goldman and the class to propose redactions to the sealed class certification order by Feb. 22 for posting on the public docket, and scheduled a telephone status conference for Feb. 25. The class, led by former Goldman Sachs information technology worker Leonid Falberg,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS