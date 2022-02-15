Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple App Maker Attys Want $27M For $100M Antitrust Deal

By Gina Kim (February 15, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- Counsel representing 67,000 software app developers asked a California federal judge Monday to award them $27 million in attorney fees for securing a $100 million settlement in an antitrust class action accusing Apple Inc. of holding a monopoly over its App Store and charging anti-competitive 30% fees.

In a 36-page motion, class counsel, including Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and other plaintiffs' firms, argued the requested fee award is justified. The amount represents roughly 20% of the combined $100 million cash settlement fund and $35 million in estimated value from Apple's new small business program.

The app developers' attorneys argued they...

