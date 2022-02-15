SEC Fines A Dozen Firms For Reg BI Violations

By Al Barbarino (February 15, 2022, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that it penalized a dozen advisers and broker-dealers across six states for alleged failures to timely file customer relationship summaries required under Regulation Best Interest, fining them between $10,000 and nearly $100,000 each and urging others to self-report similar violations. Six investment advisers and six broker-dealers agreed to settle claims that they failed to file and deliver the customer relationship summaries, known as Form CRS, to their retail investors by the required deadline, and in some cases failed to include all information necessary to satisfy requirements, the SEC said. The agency settled similar...

