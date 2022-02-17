Fee Requests Start Coming In After Vale Drops Bribery Suit

By Caroline Simson (February 17, 2022, 5:19 PM EST) -- The fallout from Vale SA's sudden decision to drop a $1.2 billion bribery case it had filed in the U.K. against Beny Steinmetz continued in New York this week, when it was suggested that the Brazilian mining company should be liable for hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and costs in a parallel case. A real estate investor that was subpoenaed by Vale for documents meant to bolster its case against Steinmetz urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang to schedule a conference to discuss expense shifting, saying in a Tuesday letter that it's now become clear that the subpoenas...

