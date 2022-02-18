Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple, Ericsson Facing ITC Probes Before 2023 FRAND Trials

By Dani Kass (February 18, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to review whether Apple and Ericsson's imports are infringing the other company's patents, just as Texas district court trials between them over 5G patent licensing negotiations were scheduled for the summer of 2023.

The ITC instituted three investigations into Apple's imported cellphones, watches and tablets on Thursday, at Ericsson's request. Then on Friday, the ITC instituted one investigation into Ericsson's communication equipment imports at Apple's request. A finding of infringement has the possibility of leading to an import ban through a limited exclusion order. 

The companies are in a multivenue war, largely over patents that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!