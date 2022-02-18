Apple, Ericsson Facing ITC Probes Before 2023 FRAND Trials

By Dani Kass (February 18, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to review whether Apple and Ericsson's imports are infringing the other company's patents, just as Texas district court trials between them over 5G patent licensing negotiations were scheduled for the summer of 2023. The ITC instituted three investigations into Apple's imported cellphones, watches and tablets on Thursday, at Ericsson's request. Then on Friday, the ITC instituted one investigation into Ericsson's communication equipment imports at Apple's request. A finding of infringement has the possibility of leading to an import ban through a limited exclusion order. The companies are in a multivenue war, largely over patents that...

