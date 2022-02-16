Ex-VA Health Official Questions Sutter Costs At Antitrust Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 16, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs undersecretary for health under the Clinton administration testified as an expert witness Wednesday in a $411 million antitrust class action against Sutter Health, saying other hospitals get high marks for patient care without the higher prices that Sutter demands. Kenneth Kizer, a retired physician and Navy veteran, also served as the chief medical officer for California's Department of Managed Health Care prior to going to Washington to work for the VA. He was retained by the plaintiffs at a rate of $495 per hour, jurors heard, to weigh in on the relationship between health...

