PE Exec Gets Longest 'Varsity Blues' Term At 15 Months

By Chris Villani (February 16, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- A hedge fund founder was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison after being convicted of agreeing to pay more than $1.7 million in bribes to get his children into college, the longest sentence to date in the "Varsity Blues" case. John Wilson leaving court after sentencing with his wife, and attorney Noel Francisco. (Chris Villani | Law360) U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton said that John Wilson's alleged actions left him "dumbfounded and appalled," and that the prison term is necessary to deter parents who are "rich and unprincipled" enough to try to bribe their children into college. "You stole admissions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS