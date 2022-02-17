'Unusual' Rakoff Move May Not Save Palin's NYT Libel Suit

By Frank G. Runyeon (February 17, 2022, 10:16 PM EST) -- Judge Jed S. Rakoff's pre-verdict announcement he was going to dismiss Sarah Palin's libel suit against The New York Times backfired when news alerts about the ruling popped up on some jurors' phones amid deliberations, but experts say the former Alaska governor's case was so weak it likely won't matter on appeal. The New York federal judge's statement while the jury was still out that he planned to toss Palin's defamation claim could spur her attorneys to file a Second Circuit appeal claiming the jurors were tainted by their smartphone push notifications. But several factors — chiefly a lack of evidence clearly demonstrating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS