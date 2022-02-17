Loan To Fund $50M Investment Fraud Deal Likely A Sham

By Lauraann Wood (February 17, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- A special master tasked with investigating the status of a loan secured to help fund Chinese investors' $50 million fraud settlement with a Chicago real estate project owner told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday that the purported loan probably never existed. The special master told U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras that his initial investigation of Symmetry Tower/Chicago Project Owner LLC's alleged loan from Bahraini company Awalco Investment Co. WLL leads him to believe "there never was any real loan" between the parties. He also said documents Symmetry received purportedly outlining loan tax obligations to the United Arab Emirates were forgeries and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS