Meta's Lies Delayed Antitrust Claims, App Makers Tell 9th Circ.

By Hannah Albarazi (February 17, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- App developers urged a Ninth Circuit panel Thursday to revive antitrust claims against Facebook successor Meta that were dismissed as time-barred, arguing that the company's fraudulent concealment prevented them from knowing about the anti-competitive behavior until years later and telling the panel, "It's not like there was a dead body." The developers say that the enterprise now known as Meta Platforms carried out a long-running scheme to monopolize social data and advertising markets through its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and by cutting off the developers' access to its network. They urged the Ninth Circuit to resuscitate monopoly claims thrown out by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS