Steel Tariff Lobbying By Group Not Collusive, Judge Rules

By Bryan Koenig (February 22, 2022, 7:03 PM EST) -- Lobbying for Trump-era national security steel import tariffs doesn't count as a group boycott, according to a Texas federal judge who threw out an antitrust suit against the country's largest steel manufacturers from a finished-steel producer that says its initial price increases forced it to shut down a major plant overhaul. Judge Keith P. Ellison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Thursday gave JSW Steel USA Inc. no chance to amend its claims against Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Nucor Corp. and U.S. Steel Corp., respectively the largest, second-largest and third-largest steel producers in the United States....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS