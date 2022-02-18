Avenatti To Continue Pro Se In Stormy Daniels Case, For Now

By Rachel Scharf (February 18, 2022, 1:26 PM EST) -- Disgraced celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti will continue representing himself after being convicted for defrauding former client and adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday denying, for now, a request from the public defender to appoint new counsel. Avenatti dropped his attorneys from the Federal Defenders of New York to go pro se on the second day of trial, which ended with a wire fraud and aggravated identity theft conviction on Feb. 4. The FDNY attorneys — who have stayed on as standby counsel — told U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday that Avenatti cannot adequately prepare for...

