Ex-Girardi Client Sues Celebrity Wife, Lawyer Over NFL Funds

By Brandon Lowrey (February 18, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- A mother who claims Girardi Keese stole $1.9 million from a settlement stemming from the death of her son, a former National Football League player, has filed a lawsuit in California state court against firm founder Thomas V. Girardi's wife and son-in-law, who is a former Girardi Keese attorney, alleging they helped him get away with it. Kathleen Bajgrowicz and another lawyer who represented her in the settled litigation, Manuel Miller, filed the suit Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Girardi and David Lira, who is now an attorney at Engstrom Lipscomb...

