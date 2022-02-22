Ex-Fox Execs Must Face FIFA Bribe Trial Without DPA Docs

By Rachel Scharf (February 22, 2022, 6:23 PM EST) -- Two former Fox Sports executives can't force prosecutors in the FIFA corruption probe to turn over documents tied to an Argentine sports media company's $113 million deferred prosecution agreement, a Brooklyn federal judge said in a Tuesday order slamming the request as a classic fishing expedition. Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez are scheduled to face trial in May on charges they bribed top brass at South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL for the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament. The pair had sought to subpoena the full record of PricewaterhouseCoopers' internal investigation into bribery within Torneos y Competencias SA, an...

