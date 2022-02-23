DraftKings Says No Proof It Duped Investors About Merger

By Ivan Moreno (February 23, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- DraftKings on Tuesday denied misleading shareholders who say they lost money because of a merger partner's purported black-market dealings, asking a Manhattan federal judge to throw out the proposed class action. In the motion, DraftKings said the shareholders' complaint is largely based on "biased" assertions from a short-seller, Hindenburg Research, that alleged SBTech earned half its revenue from banned markets. DraftKings said investors "did nothing to verify those allegations" in their complaint and offered nothing to support claims that DraftKings and its executives concealed how the merger might expose shareholders to risks. DraftKings said it warned investors about potential risks "over...

