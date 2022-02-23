Will Smith Body Double Drops Suit Over 'Bad Boys' Leg Loss

By Hannah Albarazi (February 23, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- An ex-stuntman and body double for actor Will Smith in "Bad Boys For Life" has dropped a negligence suit against the film's producers and stunt staff over an on-set crash that led to his leg being amputated, telling a Georgia federal judge only that the parties will bear their own legal costs. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II issued an order Tuesday approving a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice and terminated the case brought by Maryland resident Shamar Dwight Parker against Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. and 2.0 Entertainment Financing LLC, as well as the film's stunt and special effects coordinators....

