Religious Freedom Act Protects Sacred Sites, 9th Circ. Told

By Christopher Cole (February 23, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- Native American and religious freedom groups are urging the Ninth Circuit to revive a suit challenging the construction of a highway that could result in the destruction of a site sacred to an Oregon tribe. The National Congress of American Indians, or NCAI, filed an amicus brief Tuesday in support of tribe members' bid for either a panel or full-court rehearing of the case. It said that for the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to mean anything, it has to protect sacred sites. Several religious rights groups also pushed for rehearing in a separate filing. The federal suit from the Confederated Tribes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS