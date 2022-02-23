'Lottery Lawyer' Can't Split Trial From Alleged Mafia Allies

By Rachel Scharf (February 23, 2022, 2:45 PM EST) -- The "Lottery Lawyer" accused of stealing his clients' winnings cannot be tried separately from the scheme's purported mafioso co-conspirators, a Brooklyn federal judge said Tuesday. Former Rivkin Radler LLP partner Jason Kurland is scheduled to face trial in July on fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges alleging he bilked more than $80 million from jackpot winners who hired him to handle their sudden influx of cash. The lawyer asked in September to part ways with his co-defendants, purported Genovese crime family soldier Christopher Chierchio and his associate Frangesco Russo. Kurland said separate trials are warranted because he intends to argue that...

