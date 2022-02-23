Optum And Oxford Win Drug Pricing ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (February 23, 2022, 8:44 PM EST) -- Oxford Health Insurance Inc., Optum Rx Inc., and Optum Inc. scored an early win over a proposed class action of patients alleging the health insurance company and drug provider overcharged them for prescription drugs, with a New York federal judge saying the companies complied with plan terms. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti dismissed the case on Tuesday, denying Anna Mohr-Lercara's claims that the insurance company and drug provider violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by overcharging for prescription drugs and ruling that the companies had followed the guidelines laid out in...

