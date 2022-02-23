Sutter's Market Dominance Hiked Premiums $411M, Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 23, 2022, 10:33 PM EST) -- An economist testifying as an expert witness in a federal antitrust class action against Sutter Health said Wednesday that the hospital giant exploited its market power over California's top five health insurers, resulting in higher prices that cost millions of premium payers about $411 million. Tasneem Chipty was called to the witness stand by counsel for a 3 million-member certified class of individuals and businesses who had purchased health insurance policies since 2011 from Blue Shield, Anthem Blue Cross, Aetna, Health Net or United Healthcare. The insurers are not parties to the litigation. The expert, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from...

