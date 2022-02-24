Judge Orders 500 Cases In 3M Earplugs MDL To Prep For Trial

By Emily Field (February 24, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Florida federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over veterans' claims that 3M Co. earplugs damaged their hearing recently ordered a second "wave" of 500 cases to be prepared to go to trial. In a Feb. 22 order, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers set 500 more cases to be prepared for discovery, bringing the total number of cases being worked on for trial to 1,000, following a Nov. 1, 2021, order. She also set deadlines for depositions and discovery requests in the cases brought by service members and veterans alleging they experienced tinnitus and hearing loss stemming from 3M's CAEv2...

