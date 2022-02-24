Calif. Judge Says Tribe Can't Block Judgments In Casino Row

By Charlie Innis (February 24, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians cannot use a federal court to appeal pending judgments made in a California state court as part of a decade-long dispute over a since-abandoned casino project, according to a judge being sued by the tribe. California Superior Court Judge Ann C. Moorman argued Wednesday that the federal court cannot properly exercise its authority over the case, saying the U.S. Supreme Court has set forth several doctrines that prevent the tribe from succeeding in its bid for injunctive relief, according to the opposition brief filed in California district court. "The Rooker-Feldman doctrine prohibits federal district...

