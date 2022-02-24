Racehorse Trainer Snared In Doping Scandal Gets 3 Years

By Rachel Scharf (February 24, 2022, 2:33 PM EST) -- A former Pennsylvania-based racehorse trainer was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to New York federal court charges over his role in once-renowned trainer Jorge Navarro's widespread doping scheme. In an in-person hearing, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil hit Marcos Zulueta, 53, with a 33-month prison term for helping Navarro administer performance-enhancing drugs to horses. Navarro was sentenced in December to five years in prison for the doping scandal. Judge Vyskocil said a sentence within the 30 to 36-month guidelines range is appropriate given the evidence against Zulueta, who pled guilty to one count of drug...

