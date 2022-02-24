Ex-Fox VP Wants Sanctions Against Disney In Severance Suit

By Beverly Banks (February 24, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- A former Twenty-First Century Fox executive urged a California federal judge to sanction Disney for not appearing at four depositions in her suit claiming she was denied severance pay, saying Disney did not ask the judge to be excused. Bernadette Paine asked the court Wednesday to award her more than $19,800 in sanctions against The Walt Disney Co. for the company's alleged failure to ask the judge for a protective order to excuse it from the depositions. Paine also asked the judge to order Disney to hand over unredacted documents related to Fox's severance plan. Before Disney acquired Fox, Paine served...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS