Chicken Execs Tell Jury DOJ Unfairly Targeted Them

By Cara Salvatore (February 24, 2022, 11:40 PM EST) -- Chicken executives told jurors Thursday at the start of a price-fixing trial that some of them didn't even set prices and the government's case was a backward instance of "ready, fire ... aim." Lawyers for former sales executives for Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods and others made their opening cases Thursday to a jury that will weigh charges that the men conspired to fix prices and rig bids to supply chicken for national fast-food chains including Kentucky Fried Chicken. But many of their lawyers said that federal antitrust prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice had resorted to cobbling together a case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS