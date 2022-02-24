Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maxwell Juror To Be Questioned About Sex Abuse Survey

By Rachel Scharf (February 24, 2022, 5:43 PM EST) -- A juror who voted to convict Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking will be questioned under oath March 8 about whether he concealed that he was a sexual abuse survivor during jury selection, a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan scheduled a rare evidentiary hearing for "Juror 50," whose post-trial media interviews have thrown into question the December verdict finding Maxwell guilty of procuring teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

Juror 50, who identified himself with his first and middle names as "Scotty David," told media outlets after the trial that he "flew...

