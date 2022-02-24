Feds Say 'Total Institutional Failure' Led To 1MDB Docs Foul

By Stewart Bishop (February 24, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday were left scrambling to make up for thousands of documents that were wrongly withheld from former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng in his Brooklyn trial over allegedly corrupt bond deals involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Ng's trial will be delayed until at least Monday, if not longer, after prosecutors revealed Wednesday morning that a privilege team from the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division had failed to produce 15,500 nonprivileged documents to Ng's defense team, including material from former Goldman Sachs partner and star government witness Tim Leissner. During a break in the trial on Thursday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS