Chemical Co. To Settle With Investors Over La. Plant Costs

By Morgan Conley (February 25, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- South African chemical company Sasol Ltd. has reached a provisional settlement with investors alleging mismanagement of a Louisiana gas-to-liquids plant the company was building led to drops in stock prices, the parties told a New York federal court. The company and several of its former executives have reached a tentative agreement to end the litigation brought bylead plaintiff David Cohn and fellow investor Chad L. Moshell, they told U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan in a letter motion Thursday.The parties asked the court to stay all pending matters in the dispute, including an interlocutory appeal of the court's refusal to sanction...

