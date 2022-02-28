Bankruptcy Is Optimal Venue For Mass Tort Cases

By Samir Parikh (February 28, 2022, 1:25 PM EST) -- Recent debate about mass restructurings involving Johnson & Johnson, Purdue Pharma LP and Boy Scouts of America has provided a lot of fire but little light. In thinking about these cases, let's start with a simple question: What are the process objectives? The primary objectives in resolving mass tort cases should be to provide deserving plaintiffs a significant recovery under the circumstances and secure that recovery on the shortest timeline. Further, claims arising out of similar facts should not receive wildly different recoveries — a result customarily seen when mass tort cases are resolved through jury trials. Pursuit of these objectives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS