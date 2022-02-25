J&J, Drug Distributors' $26B Opioid Settlement Is Finalized

By Emily Field (February 25, 2022, 3:37 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson, three major drug distributors and attorneys representing local governments in the nationwide litigation over the opioid epidemic on Friday said a $26 billion settlement agreement has enough participation from states to go forward. The deal with J&J, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., which ends the bulk of the suits taking aim at the opioid crisis, was initially announced in July and required enough participation from states and local governments to meet the companies' satisfaction. Now 46 out of the 49 eligible states, Washington, D.C., all eligible territories and 90% of the eligible local governments that...

