Infinity Q Founder Drops Gibson Dunn After Fraud Indictment

By Rachel Scharf (February 25, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management has swapped out Gibson Dunn for new lawyers from Arnold & Porter as he fights criminal charges he inflated the hedge fund's assets by more than $1 billion and obstructed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. James Velissaris, 37, was represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP during a nearly two-year government probe into his management of Infinity Q, a now-liquidated hedge fund and mutual fund backed by billionaire David Bonderman. But Velissaris appeared with new counsel from Arnold & Porter during his virtual arraignment Friday, pleading not guilty to a Feb. 16...

