Clerk Says Judge Shouldn't Have Heard BofA Spoofing Case

By Sarah Jarvis (February 25, 2022, 10:46 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge who freed Bank of America and other financial institutions from a consolidated shareholder class action over alleged spoofing in the precious metals futures market should have recused himself from the case because his wife owned Bank of America stock, according to a Friday letter from a court clerk. In a two-page letter, Clerk of Court Ruby J. Krajick of the Southern District of New York said that U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman had learned of his wife's stock ownership in Bank of America Corp. — which she held while he presided over the consolidated case, and which would have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS