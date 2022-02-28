Servers Sue NYC Festival Organizers Over Tips And Wages

By Joyce Hanson (February 28, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- Event organizers for a New York City electronic music festival are facing a proposed collective action in federal court claiming they misclassify servers as independent contractors, fail to pay servers legally required minimum wages and force them to pool their tips under an unfair tip-sharing scheme. Lead plaintiff Megan Kuan sued Manhattan-based Notoriety Group LLC and its owners Anthony Shnayderman, Nathan Leong and Niv Shaked on Friday, saying the defendants pride themselves on having managed the hospitality experience for the main stage VIP SkyDeck tables at the popular Electric Zoo Festival on Randall's Island since 2015 but have done so at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS