Meta Market Cap Drop Fuels Argument For An Antitrust Tweak

By Dave Rochelson (March 4, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- On Feb. 3, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc.'s market capitalization plummeted from $879 billion to $647 billion and was under $545 billion on March 4. The precipitous drop not only knocked tens of billions of dollars off of founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth. It also potentially limited the scrutiny that the company could face from antitrust regulators. That's because nearly every one of the half dozen antitrust bills that has cleared the Judiciary Committees in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate would apply increased scrutiny only to covered platforms, defined to have a minimum market cap of —...

