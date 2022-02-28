Congolese Mining Co. Chases Assets In $16.7M Award Fight

By Joyce Hanson (February 28, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Congolese mining company has asked a New York federal court to compel Bank of America to produce financial information about another mining company after gaining a U.K. court's permission to enforce a $16.7 million arbitral award. Katanga Contracting Services SAS said in a Friday memo supporting its request that Bank of America NA conduct expedited discovery that it seeks to enforce a valid judgment obtained in the United Kingdom over a series of contractual disputes against Tenke Fungurume Mining SA, a large copper and cobalt producer in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Katanga said it has various contracts with Tenke,...

