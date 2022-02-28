Privilege Doesn't Apply To Bigamist's Docs, 1MDB Judge Told

By Stewart Bishop (February 28, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng on Monday urged a New York federal judge overseeing the 1MDB bribery trial to allow jurors to see certain email exchanges from the government's star witness and his wife, saying spousal privilege doesn't apply since the cooperator was married to two women at the same time. The mid-trial evidentiary spat comes after prosecutors last week revealed a failure by the Justice Department filter team — government attorneys tasked with combing through evidence for privileged material — to provide the defense with over 15,500 non-privileged documents, including communications involving former Goldman partner Tim Leissner, who...

