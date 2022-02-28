3 Jackson Rulings To Know In Product, Personal Injury Cases

By Emily Field and Y. Peter Kang (February 28, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- During her eight-year tenure as a District of Columbia federal judge, U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson oversaw high-profile multidistrict litigation on the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines flight and adjudicated a U.S. Capitol Police case with issues that may one day come before the high court. Here, Law360 highlights three rulings written by Judge Jackson related to product liability and personal injury. Toss of MDL on Lost Plane Is Upheld Judge Jackson presided over the consolidated multidistrict litigation regarding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which she called "one of the greatest aviation mysteries of modern times."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS