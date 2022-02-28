Endo, Arnold & Porter Opioid Discovery Called 'Truly Awful'

By Jeff Overley (February 28, 2022, 10:46 PM EST) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals and Arnold & Porter used a "coordinated strategy" to hide key materials in opioid litigation, and the drugmaker deployed "disinformation" and "intimidation" after being severely punished for its discovery misconduct, a Tennessee judge wrote Monday. In a pair of rulings, Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Lee Young explained why he found Endo liable by default for discovery shortcomings in an opioid crisis case and rejected the company's argument that he has appeared biased and should disqualify himself from the matter. Monday's ruling on default liability essentially put into writing an oral order that Judge Young issued Feb. 10 after concluding...

