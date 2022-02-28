Feds Defend Bannon Atty Record Requests In Jan. 6 Case

By Rachel Scharf (February 28, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in D.C. defended a move to subpoena email and phone data from Steve Bannon's lawyer before charging the former Donald Trump adviser with contempt of Congress, saying that none of the record requests violated Bannon's attorney-client privilege. The filing on Friday came in response to Bannon's Feb. 4 motion to compel details about what he called "outrageous" grand jury subpoenas targeting his counsel Robert J. Costello of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, who previously served as Bannon's point person with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The government said its actions were proper because Costello...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS