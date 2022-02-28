BitMEX Founder Can't Dodge Trial Over Anti-Laundering Laws

By Hailey Konnath (February 28, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday refused to toss an indictment accusing BitMEX co-founder Samuel Reed of violating anti-money laundering regulations, ruling that he had sufficient notice that his alleged misconduct was illegal and the case therefore belongs before a jury. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl rejected Reed's argument that he didn't have fair notice that the conduct alleged in his indictment was illegal, saying that Reed had "ample notice." Federal prosecutors are alleging that Reed and his colleagues failed to maintain an anti-money laundering program at BitMEX. Reed had contended that he lacked fair notice that a platform...

