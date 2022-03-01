Timing Of Trump Adviser Indictment Not Political, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (March 1, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Monday denied claims that they delayed an illegal-lobbying indictment against a billionaire adviser to former President Donald Trump until he left office, saying politics played no role in the high-profile case. In a 95-page brief, the government launched a counterattack against January dismissal bids from Thomas Barrack and Matthew Grimes, a former analyst at Barrack's real estate investment trust Colony Capital Inc. Both are accused of secretly working with the United Arab Emirates to influence U.S. foreign policy positions during Trump's 2016 campaign and, later, his administration. Barrack has claimed the government unjustifiably waited two years for a new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS