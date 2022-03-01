Tesla Blasts JPMorgan's Bid For Early Win In $162M Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (March 1, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. has blasted JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s proposal to resolve claims based on the pleadings that the electric car company owes the bank $162 million for stock warrants, telling a New York federal judge the proposal relies "heavily on a one-sided view of disputed facts." Tesla's Monday letter responded to a letter motion JPMorgan filed on Feb. 21, in which the bank said it intends to seek a judgment on the pleadings because Tesla "has not presented any plausible factual theory that would defeat JPMorgan's $162 million damages claim." But the car company said its counterclaim alleges that the bank...

