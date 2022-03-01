Ill. Judge Tells High-Rise Investors He Doubts Funds Exist

By Lauraann Wood (March 1, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that Chinese investors who settled fraud claims over a failed $49 million high-rise project should start pursuing personal judgments to collect their money because he doesn't believe a loan that helped to seal their deal exists. U.S. Magistrate Judge Young Kim said during a remote hearing that the investors shouldn't delay pursuing personal judgments against Symmetry Tower/Chicago Project Owner LLC and others who settled their claims over the failed Carillon Tower project because a special master's recent report leads him to believe the loan that was supposed to fund their deal likely never existed. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS