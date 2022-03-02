Arbitration Ordered In NYC Bakery's Delivery Apps Suit

By Joyce Hanson (March 2, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A federal judge has granted bids by Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash to compel arbitration in a bakery's proposed class action accusing them of violating New York City's 20% cap on delivery fees, ruling that the bakery agreed to arbitrate disputes with the online food-ordering giants. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said Tuesday that before the merits of the bakery's claims against the three food-ordering apps can be considered, an arbitrator must first consider the gate-keeping question of whether the arbitration agreements that bakery owner and lead plaintiff Micheli & Shel LLC signed require it to resolve its delivery-fee dispute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS